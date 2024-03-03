Educational qualifications of Ambani family members

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Piramal, Anand Piramal and Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, pose during a photo opportunity at the wedding ceremony of Akash, at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Under the guidance of Mukesh Ambani, the Ambani family has risen to become one of the most prominent and wealthy families in India and beyond.

Their business, Reliance Industries Limited, covers a wide array of sectors such as petrochemicals, telecommunications, and retail, achieving remarkable success both domestically and internationally under Mukesh's strategic leadership.

His wife, Nita Ambani, is equally distinguished for her philanthropic work and her efforts to enhance education and sports in India.

Together, they have three children: Akash, Isha, and Anant, who are gradually taking the reins of the family business into their hands, each carving out their unique paths within the vast empire.

The educational backgrounds of the Ambani family members have often been a subject of interest for the commoners. Here's where they got their schooling:

Mukesh Ambani's educational journey began at Hill Grange High School in Mumbai, followed by a stint at St. Xavier's College. He then earned a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering from the University of Mumbai. His quest for knowledge took him to Stanford University for an MBA, although he joined the family business in 1980 before completing his degree.

Nita Ambani, his partner in both life and philanthropy, holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce & Economics in Mumbai. Before stepping into the limelight for her charitable work, she was a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and worked as a teacher.

Their eldest son, Akash Ambani, graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Brown University, USA, after completing his education at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. His twin sister, Isha Ambani, pursued Psychology and South Asian Studies at Yale University and later an MBA from Stanford University, sharing the same educational foundation at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

The youngest, Anant Ambani, also attended Brown University and was educated at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, like his siblings.

The Ambani family has also welcomed new members through marriage.

Akash Ambani married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta, who holds an undergraduate degree in Anthropology from Princeton University and a law degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal, who shares the same educational background as Shloka, with degrees from Princeton University and the London School of Economics.

Radhika Merchant, engaged to Anant Ambani, comes from a business background as the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. She completed her education in politics and economics at New York University and, like Nita Ambani, is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.