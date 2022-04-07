Ed Sheeran wins ‘Shape of You’ copyright battle

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 02:58 pm

Ed Sheeran. Photo: Collected via NME
Ed Sheeran. Photo: Collected via NME

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran scored a victory against Sami Chokri who claimed Ed Sheeran's chart bursting song "Shape of You" has similarities with Chokri's song "Oh Why."

The Phrase "Oh I" in Ed Sheeran's song 'Shape of You' had similarities with a particular segment of Sami Chokri's "Oh Why."

A judge declared on Wednesday that Ed Sheeran had not plagiarised Sami Chokri's song "Oh Why" released in 2015, reports International The News. 

Judge Antony Zacaroli acknowledged the similarities "similarities between the one-bar phrase" but said "such similarities are only a starting point for a possible infringement."

After winning the copyright battle, Sheeran addressed how baseless copyright claims have become a 'culture' to usurp a fair share of someone else's profit.

"I hope that this ruling means in the future baseless claims like this can be avoided," said Ed Sheeran.

"This really does have to end," he added.

The Perfect singer also mentioned "There are so many notes and very few codes are used in pop music. Co-incidences are bound to happen if 60 thousand songs are being released every day on Spotify."

Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" is UK's best selling song in 2017 and Spotify's most-streamed song track. Ed Sheeran has been accused of plagiarising songs before.

Many other high-profile stars have been indulging in copyright disputes in recent years. 

Last month, Katy Perry won a copyright battle against rapper Marcus Gray who claimed the singer had copied an eight-note riff from his track Joyful Noise.

Currently, Dua Lipa is facing copyright claims over Levitating. 

