Ed Sheeran to release a new single with ‘Pokémon’

Splash

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 10:50 am

A new song by Ed Sheeran in collaboration with Pokémon named 'Celestial' is about to be released.

The song is scheduled to launch on popular streaming platforms next Thursday, 29 September.

"To celebrate the new song with Pokémon, 'Celestial', I've got a new tattoo," Sheeran said in an announcement video featuring a brief snippet of the upcoming single. Afterwards, he unveiled the fresh tattoo.

Sheeran has also shared the official cover artwork for 'Celestial' which is an animated image of himself with Pikachu on his shoulder.

