Ed Sheeran beats second copyright lawsuit over 'Thinking Out Loud'

Splash

Reuters
17 May, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 11:48 am

Related News

Ed Sheeran beats second copyright lawsuit over 'Thinking Out Loud'

Reuters
17 May, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 11:48 am
Ed Sheeran. Photo: Reuters
Ed Sheeran. Photo: Reuters

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran on Tuesday defeated a second copyright lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan over similarities between his hit "Thinking Out Loud" and Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On."

U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton dismissed the case brought by Structured Asset Sales LLC, ruling that the parts of "Let's Get It On" Sheeran was accused of infringing were too common for copyright protection.

Sheeran won a separate jury trial over the songs in the same court earlier this month.

Stanton presided over both cases, which concerned co-writer Ed Townsend's share of Gaye's 1973 classic. Townsend's heirs failed to convince jurors that Sheeran infringed their part of Townsend's copyright in the song.

Structured Asset Sales is owned by investment banker and "Bowie Bonds" creator David Pullman, and it owns part of Townsend's interest in "Let's Get It On." It sued Sheeran, his label Warner Music Group WMG.O and his music publisher Sony Music Publishing in 2018 after Townsend's heirs filed their lawsuit.

Stanton on Tuesday found that the combination of chord progression and harmonic rhythm in Gaye's song was a "basic musical building block" that was too common to merit copyright protection.

Sheeran's attorney Ilene Farkas called the decision "an important victory not only for Ed" and collaborator Amy Wadge, "but for all songwriters and consumers of music."

Structured Asset Sales has filed another lawsuit against Sheeran based on its rights to Gaye's recording, which is still pending.

Pullman told Reuters that the jury in that case will get to hear the recording of "Let's Get It On," as opposed to the computerized rendition of the song's sheet music from the Townsend trial.

"Their biggest fear, in terms of everything they've filed, has been to prevent the sound recording from coming in," Pullman said.

Ed Sheeran / Ed Sheeran copycat claims / thinking out loud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

43m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Find the right olympiad for you

1h | Pursuit
The otherwise beautiful plants with purple flowers damage the quality of the water and make it difficult for the fish to thrive. Photo: Mumit M

Water hyacinth: A source of pollution until turned into a solution

3h | Panorama
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

16h | TBS Stories
Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

2h | TBS World
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

18h | TBS Entertainment
"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

4
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman