Dwayne Johnson backs Joe Rogan in Spotify controversy, fans are ‘disappointed’

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has shown his support for Joe Rogan after the podcast host responded to artists protesting his presence on Spotify.

On Monday, Joe Rogan had released a nearly ten-minute video response to critics calling for the platform to remove The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, arguing that he often spreads misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic on the show.

In the video, Joe Rogan challenged the word 'misinformation' given that so much is still being learned about Covid-19. He said Spotify will begin to put a disclaimer at the beginning of these sorts of interviews, and he will also consider following them up with an expert with a different opinion.