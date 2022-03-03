Dua Lipa sued by reggae band for copyright over ‘Levitating’

The Florida based reggae band 'Artikal Sound System' is suing Dua Lipa, claiming that her hit single 'Levitating' copied one of the songs of the band 'Live Your Life' released in 2017.

Video of Dua Lipa - Levitating Featuring DaBaby (Official Music Video)

According to TMZ, A lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles accuses Lipa and her label Warner of copyright infringement. The band is apparently seeking all revenues from 'Levitating,' as well as damages.

The claim says the two tracks are so similar that it is implausible that 'Levitating' was composed independently. Although the suit contains little details about exactly how Dua copied them.

Video of Artikal Sound System - Live Your Life (Official Audio)

The song 'Levitating' is a part of Lipa's second studio album 'Future Nostalgia' released in March 2020. It still holds the record for being the Hot 100's longest-running, female-recorded top-10 hit.