Dua Lipa cancels Indonesia leg of tour over unsafe staging

Splash

BSS/AFP
09 November, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 12:08 pm

Related News

Dua Lipa cancels Indonesia leg of tour over unsafe staging

The 29-year-old pop star was due to perform in Jakarta on Saturday but pulled out the night before over safety issues at the capital's 16,500-seat Indonesia Arena

BSS/AFP
09 November, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 12:08 pm
Dua Lipa performing &quot;Levitating.&quot; Photo: Collected
Dua Lipa performing "Levitating." Photo: Collected

Glastonbury headliner Dua Lipa has cancelled the Indonesian leg of her Asian tour, citing unsafe staging.

The 29-year-old pop star was due to perform in Jakarta on Saturday (9 November) but pulled out the night before over safety issues at the capital's 16,500-seat Indonesia Arena.

"I'm heartbroken to share that I won't be able to perform in Jakarta this Saturday," she wrote in a social media post late Friday (8 November).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I am here in your amazing country and ready to perform, but I am gutted to share that it has been determined that it is not safe for the performance to carry on due to safety issues with the staging."

She had just performed in Singapore, but her tour will now skip past Southeast Asia's biggest economy and home to about 280 million people, moving on to the Philippines, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia and Thailand.

"I was so looking forward to this night, and it truly pains me that we cannot perform for you all, especially after such a long time since my last performance in Jakarta," she said.

"I love you all and truly can't wait to be back together in the same room with you, singing and dancing our hearts out as soon as possible."

Top News

Dua Lipa / Indonesia / concert

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: The Blouse House

Blissful blouses that make every ensemble shine

2h | Mode
11 spots within Old Dhaka&#039;s central jail were selected for the excavation. Photos: Courtesy

Dhaka’s buried past: Archaeological excavation unveils new history

17h | Panorama
Photo: Pexels

Man-machine symbiosis: Evolution of prosthetics from masking injuries to enhancing abilities

18h | Tech
Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Speech offence cases to be dismissed with repeal of DSA: Asif Nazrul

Speech offence cases to be dismissed with repeal of DSA: Asif Nazrul

44m | Videos
Trump's Victory: Cold sparks Trade war that sends Eurozone & China into Recession

Trump's Victory: Cold sparks Trade war that sends Eurozone & China into Recession

15h | Videos
Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

17h | Videos
Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

20h | Videos