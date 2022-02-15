Dota Dragon’s Blood: Book Two - Convoluted and forgettable

Splash

Shiddhartho Zaman
15 February, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 11:45 am

Dota Dragon's Blood: Book Two - Convoluted and forgettable

Going into the second season, as a viewer, I hoped that maybe the series will address its mistakes from the first. It did not

Shiddhartho Zaman
15 February, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 11:45 am
Dota Draagon&#039;s Blood. Photo: Collected
Dota Draagon's Blood. Photo: Collected

Animated adaptations of video game lore have become quite the phenomenon in recent times. With the release of shows such as 'Arcane' (an animated series based on the lore of 'League of Legends'), acclaimed by both critics and audiences alike, revealed the potential for similar adaptations.

'Dota Dragon's Blood' is based on the popular 2013 video game 'Dota 2'. The story follows Davion, a Dragon Knight, in his pursuit to stop the demon Terrorblade.

Dota Dragon's Blood released its first season back in March of 2021. Despite the show's potential, the series fell short of audience expectations when compared to its rival 'Arcane'. Now with the release of 'Dota Dragon's Blood: Book Two', did the show bring more to the table this time around?

The story from the first season, although it deviated from the original lore, had great potential. The issues surrounding the season was that it did not focus on developing its characters, as a result they felt largely forgettable. The show promised to explore much larger aspects of its world by revealing deeper origin stories, and going into the second season –  as a viewer –  I hoped that maybe the series will address some of its mistakes from the first. It did not.

The problem with the second season, as it was with the first, was its uneven pacing and disjointed storytelling. At times it felt like the story was going nowhere, and at other times it was just too chaotic.

The new season introduced an array of new characters from the game. Some of them are absolutely iconic for those who have played Dota 2. They introduced Rylai aka Crystal Maiden, Lina, Ursa, Pangolier and even the bounty hunters. The newer characters, however, only add to the existing problem. The first season already had a number of characters whose origins needed exploring, and it could greatly help clear up some confusing elements of the overall narrative. Instead of doing that, the second season added even more characters, and yet again failed to spend any time developing them.

These additions felt too ambitious and largely unnecessary, as it only made the show more convoluted. Rather than focusing on the established leads, the audience is led to follow new story arcs without any introduction. It just felt jarring at times.

To make matters worse, each episode tried to tell a much longer story than its runtime. They felt crammed. The introduction of many new characters felt as an ex-machina plot device to move the story forward. While stories of Winter Wyvern and Rylai fell harmoniously into the plot, the introduction of Kashurra was only included to give weight to the storyline of Mirana.

The second season, just like the first, is yet another forgettable addition to the series. While one can come to appreciate the animation style and the spectacle of the action sequences, at this state, the only people the show might appeal to are the hardcore fans of the game. But for everyone else, it is a forgettable and convoluted mess.

 

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

