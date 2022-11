Dom, an original Bongo psychological thriller series, will release on the OTT platform tomorrow, 24 November.

Composed of seven episodes, the series was directed by Rashed Raha and written by Ruhul Amin Tuhin and Anwar Hossain.

The story follows the investigation behind the rape and murder of prostitute named Shayla Chowdhury.

The cast includes Aminur Rahman Liton, Tanha Tasnia, Kazi Nowshaba, Pran Roy, Abu Huraira Tanveer, Jai Raj and others.