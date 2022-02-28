Doja and Tyga team up once again for a new single ‘Freaky Deaky’

Splash

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 10:49 am

Related News

Doja and Tyga team up once again for a new single ‘Freaky Deaky’

Tyga previously had a cameo in Doja’s song ‘Juicy’, which was part of her album ‘Hot Pink’. 

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 10:49 am
Doja Cat adn Tyga. Photo: Collected
Doja Cat adn Tyga. Photo: Collected

Doja Cat and Tyga released a new single 'Freaky Deaky'. This is the second time the duo teamed up for a collaboration since the release of 'Juicy' in 2019. 

'Freaky Deaky' is part of Tyga's new album. 

Doja Cat and Tyga. Photo: Collected
Doja Cat and Tyga. Photo: Collected

"So this is the first single from my album that I'm working on, and sometimes I look up and I'm like, 'Damn, I got like eight singles,'" said Tyga during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. 

"Not intentionally, but just because I'll hear certain beats or I'll hear certain songs or have an idea and then I'll just make that record. When I'm compiling songs and I realise like, 'Oh, maybe this would sound good cohesively in an album,'" he added.

Tyga said Doja Cat is a real true artist, that's what he appreciates about her. She is also easy to work with. 

Tyga previously had a cameo in Doja's song 'Juicy', which was part of her album 'Hot Pink'. 

 

Doja cat / Tyga / Freaky Deaky / Music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On the domestic policy front, a strong emphasis on environmental fiscal reforms is necessary. Photo: Mumit M

Strengthening the Bangladesh Climate Fiscal Framework 

1h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

5 HATIL furniture that stand out

34m | Brands
Russia’s January current account surplus reached a record high of $19 billion, having more than doubled from the same period in 2021. Photo: Bloomberg

Russia’s years-long quest to quit dollar eases impact of sanctions

22h | Panorama
Shoppers looking for their perfect fits at Aarong. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A guide to finding the perfect fit for your body type

23h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

14h | Videos
Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

14h | Videos
Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

17h | Videos
SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused