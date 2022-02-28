Doja and Tyga team up once again for a new single ‘Freaky Deaky’

Doja Cat and Tyga released a new single 'Freaky Deaky'. This is the second time the duo teamed up for a collaboration since the release of 'Juicy' in 2019.

'Freaky Deaky' is part of Tyga's new album.

Doja Cat and Tyga. Photo: Collected

"So this is the first single from my album that I'm working on, and sometimes I look up and I'm like, 'Damn, I got like eight singles,'" said Tyga during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

"Not intentionally, but just because I'll hear certain beats or I'll hear certain songs or have an idea and then I'll just make that record. When I'm compiling songs and I realise like, 'Oh, maybe this would sound good cohesively in an album,'" he added.

Video of Tyga, Doja Cat - Freaky Deaky (Official Video)

Tyga said Doja Cat is a real true artist, that's what he appreciates about her. She is also easy to work with.

Tyga previously had a cameo in Doja's song 'Juicy', which was part of her album 'Hot Pink'.