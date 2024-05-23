Disney's Pixar Animation to lay off about 14% of workforce

Reuters
23 May, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 12:14 pm

Disney's Pixar Animation to lay off about 14% of workforce

Approximately 175 people will be affected by job cuts at the Walt Disney Co DIS.N unit.

Reuters
23 May, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 12:14 pm
Pixar toys from Mattel are pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo
Pixar toys from Mattel are pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Pixar Animation Studios, which produced such classic films as "Toy Story" and "Up," began laying off about 14% of its workforce Tuesday as it scales back development of original streaming series, according to a source familiar with the development.

Approximately 175 people will be affected by job cuts at the Walt Disney Co DIS.N unit.

The animation studio had hired additional staff tocreate original series as former Disney CEO Bob Chapek pushed each of the company's creative units to produce exclusive content for Disney+.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Chapek's successor, Bob Iger, has scaled back spending on original streaming content to lift Disney+ to profitability. The company's entertainment division, which includes the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services, reported an operating profit in the most recent quarter.

Pixar will return its focus exclusively to feature films, which will screen in theaters before becoming available in homes via Disney+. A single original series, "Win or Lose," about a co-ed softball team, will appear this year on Disney+.

Reuters reported the first wave of layoffs last year, and earlier this year reported that another wave of cuts were coming.

