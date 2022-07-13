Disney to stream BTS' exclusive documentary series next year

On Monday The Walt Disney Company APAC (Asia-Pacific Region) confirmed a deal with BTS' agency, HYBE, to bring out the best in talent from the Korean entertainment industry. The multi-year deal includes five programmes produced by HYBE. It will also feature shows around BTS, such as exclusive documentary series, their concert and more on Disney's streaming services.

Titled as 'BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star', the documentary series on BTS members, is said to feature the history of the group ever since its debut in 2013. Talking about the documentary which will be exclusively released in 2023, Disney said in a statement that BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star will showcase "the daily lives, thoughts and plans" of the group's members "as they prepare for their second chapter."

Through the new deal, Disney will also introduce new artists from HYBE over the next few years.

Meanwhile, BTS is currently on a hiatus. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, during their Festa dinner in June, revealed why they wanted a break. RM had said while he enjoyed being in BTS, the group members now feel "exhausted" and he doesn't "know what kind of group we were any more". Jimin admitted that the group has been going through a "rough patch" as it is trying to "find our identity, and that's an exhausting and long process". They are now focusing on solo careers.