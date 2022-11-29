Disgraced former UK minister kicked off reality TV show

Splash

Deutsche Welle
29 November, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 10:10 am

Related News

Disgraced former UK minister kicked off reality TV show

Deutsche Welle
29 November, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 10:10 am
In this file photo dated Thursday, May 27, 2021, Britain&#039;s Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks during a coronavirus media briefing from Downing Street in London. Photo: AP via UNB
In this file photo dated Thursday, May 27, 2021, Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks during a coronavirus media briefing from Downing Street in London. Photo: AP via UNB

Britain's scandal-prone former health secretary Matt Hancock was voted off the TV reality show "I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here" on Sunday evening, following a much-publicized attempt to repair his reputation by appearing in the hit series.

Hancock was forced to resign in June 2021 after The Sun newspaper published surveillance video footage showing him breaking Covid-19 social distance rules that he helped devise. The tabloid caught him kissing and groping an aide he was having an affair with.

As health secretary, he had helped guide the UK through the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and the vaccine rollout, despite Britain being woefully unprepared for a health emergency due to a lack of masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical staff.

Hancock's acceptance to appear in the gruesome reality show, which is set in the Australian outback, also caused controversy as he is still a sitting MP for the ruling Conservative Party.

As a result, he lost the party whip, effectively being expelled from the party, and must now sit as an independent lawmaker in Parliament when he returns to London.

Many viewers expected he would be voted off much earlier, but Hancock still made it through to the final three and beat eight other contestants in viewers' choice through phone-in voting during the three-week-long series that airs every night.

He also earned some 400,000 pounds (€465,000, $483,000) by appearing in the reality series.

During the show, the celebrities —  including singer Boy George, a former female English soccer player, a national TV news anchor, a national radio host, an ex-Rugby player and two soap actors among others — were given gut-churning challenges.

They included eating the raw private parts of camels, cows and sheep and undergoing trials involving spiders and snakes.

Despite making it to the final three, many Britons have been disgusted by Hancock's appearance, blaming him for apparent failings in the government's early response to the pandemic.

Some voters are still aggrieved about revelations that several parties were held in Whitehall while the rest of the country was locked down.

At one point during the reality series, a Covid campaign group flew a plane with a nine-meter (30 ft) protest banner demanding that Hancock leave the show.

The lawmaker admitted during one episode that he had "messed up" during his tenure as health secretary and said he had signed up to the show seeking "forgiveness."

Matt Hancock / TV reality show / UK

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Incorporating spirituality in your home interior

1h | Habitat
Established in 1984 by Fauzia Amin Neena, Kanishka is a pioneering name in the shari industry of Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kanishka: 38 years of giving Taant a new identity

2h | Panorama
With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

23h | Brands
Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

13h | Videos
Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

14h | Videos
Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

14h | Videos
US-Iran head on after 22 years in Qatar

US-Iran head on after 22 years in Qatar

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill