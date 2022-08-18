'Din The Day' director decides to sue Ananta Jalil citing breach of contract

'Din The Day' director decides to sue Ananta Jalil citing breach of contract

Photo: Collected
Director of "Din The Day" Morteza Atashzamzam has decided to sue the lead actor of the movie, Ananta Jalil, citing a breach of contract.

In an Instagram post from his profile the director wrote, "Ananta Jalil, he broke our agreement and contract, he did not fulfill his responsibilities and promises as we agreed together so he despoiled the half produced film from me although I was the main and major producer and he continued the production in his own way, by his own content and form and shapes, in contradiction with the main scenario as we had agreed."

"It was my decision to respect the Bengali people and find a solution with peace and communication but he has not left any other solution for me rather than to sue him and register my complain to the court in Tehran, Iran and follow up by an international lawyer to the court in Bangladesh," the director added.

In his instagram post Morteza Atashzamzam also said, "The only reason that I decided to produce a film together with Bangladesh, was to create a strong bond between Iranian and Bengali people, exchange the rich cultures in different aspects and get to know each other better as I believe art is the only universal language which breaks the borders. Day (rooz) is the name of the movie and nothing did happened as we planned and agreed together with Ananta Jalil…."

"In coming days, I will reveal the original contract and the main planned budget to make it clear for everybody because it is an important right for the public especially for media to know the truth and can distinguish the honesty with immorality.

"During the last four years, I mentioned to Ananta many times that it's the time to pay back his debt to Iranian team and he is free to remove Iran and Iranian team from the production but he never acts on his promises, such a shame!"

The legal prosecution is the only way to reveal the truth, said the director.

The movie which had a budget of whopping Tk100 crores was released on 10 July.

Din-The day / Ananta Jalil / case

