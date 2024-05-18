Diddy’s ex Cassie Ventura seen ‘horribly’ bruised on Red Carpet 2 days after brutal hotel beating

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' troubles are mounting with every passing day.

After back-to-back controversial lawsuits and an LA home raid, disturbing details have emerged spotlighting the rapper's relationship with his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Earlier, a shocking surveillance video surfaced allegedly depicting Diddy assaulting Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel. In a new report, just 2 days later, Ventura made a public appearance on the red carpet where those bruises were very visible.

Cassie Ventura seen bruised days after Diddy's beating

The singer and music mogul's then girlfriend Cassandra aka Cassie Ventura was photographed alongside combs on red carpet. It is alleged that the images were taken two days following the physical attack. The video shows a shocking sequence of events focused on Cassie. In the footage, Combs follows Ventura down the hall as she leaves her hotel room and walks toward the elevator. Combs catches Ventura by surprise as he holds a towel in his hand. He grabs and shoves her to the ground, kicking and dragging all the way back to the room.

When Cassie Ventura and Diddy arrived together at the March 7, 2016 premiere of The Perfect Match, they appeared to be in total sync. However, photos later showed that Ventura had several bruises on her legs, which were seemingly covered up with makeup, Pagesix claims. The singer was dressed up in a beautiful neon green outfit while Diddy wore a black suit as the pair arrived hand in hand.

Cassie Ventura seen with multiple bruises on red carpet just 2 days after brutal Sean 'Diddy' Combs attack https://t.co/bGRrNcH2zr pic.twitter.com/vi9isa0TbU— Page Six (@PageSix) May 18, 2024

Camera caught Diddy assaulting Cassie Ventura

The video, verified by CNN and matching details from Ventura's November 2023 lawsuit, shows Diddy allegedly attacking Ventura near an elevator at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. A per the earlier statement of the singer in lawsuit where she accused Diddy of assault, rape and other charges, she mentioned Diddy being "extremely intoxicated and punched Ms Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye."

The complaint suggest that Cassie tried to leave the hotel while Diddy was asleep, however once he felt that she has left he woke from his sleep and rushed and "followed her into the hallway of the room while yelling at her."

Diddy settled lawsuit with Cassie in November

The singer/songwriter accused the music mogul of severe charges including rape and sustained physical abuse. The artist, who was formerly signed by the rapper's label, started dating him during her early career days. They were in a relationship for almost a decade, starting when Cassie was just 19. In the lawsuit she alleged, "Over the years that Mr. Combs abused Ms. Ventura physically and sexually, she again and again tried to escape his tight hold over her life, Every time she hid, Mr. Combs's vast network of corporations and affiliated entities found her, and those who worked for Mr. Combs's companies implored her to return to him."

However, just 2 days after the charges were filed, the former REVOLT CEO settled the case outside court, while the details were kept under wraps. "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," said Casandra Ventura in a statement. "I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support."