Did Chris Rock cross the line?

The 94th Academy Awards concluded on Sunday, 27 March, live from the Dolby Theatre, and since then it has set the internet ablaze, not because of the awards themselves but for what happened on stage.

The altercation that ensued after Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's medical condition really does bring up the question if he crossed the line.

Tiffany Haddish described the incident as "the most beautiful thing I've ever seen," because Will Smith had stood up for his wife.

One can argue that Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith was in poor taste. It was about a condition which Jada had absolutely no control over. However, there has also been a trend that people have been taking jokes too seriously in recent years. A prime example of which are the controversies that follow after the release of every Dave Chappelle special.

Stand-up comedy is about pushing boundaries and making people laugh. The art form by its very nature is meant to provoke. In the age of political correctness, many distinguished comics argue that PC culture could potentially be the death of comedy. Comedians are required to cater to the needs of the most sensitive sects of their audience, which is detrimental to their craft.

Looking back at a conversation I had with Naveed Mahbub, he and I both shared the same favourite comic. He hailed George Carlin as the GOAT (greatest of all time) of stand-up comedy. Carlin is widely regarded as one of the most important and influential stand-up comics of all time. He, however, is known for his dark sense of humour. And throughout his prolific career, no topic – from religion to politics – was off-limits for him.

One can't help but wonder how Carlin's material would be perceived today. Would he get slapped on stage for a joke that he made?

"Comedy is quite subjective. There are some who feel that they would rather see or hear something that is politically correct. Whereas there are others that want the brutal truth. I try to be politically correct. It's not that I have to be, I try to be," said Naveed. "But I have so many topics I can talk about where I can really make people think. I don't feel like I have to be politically incorrect to do that."

Since people have started posting recorded clips from comedy shows on their social media and taking jokes out of context, many comedy clubs and shows in recent times have banned cell phones, cameras, and any kind of recording devices at their events to protect their performers. But what Will Smith did on stage has set a dangerous precedent.

As Comic Kathy Griffin explained, "Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theatres."

Will Smith could have voiced his disapproval of Chris's joke from his seat, which would still have the same level of impact. But he assaulted Chris Rock for making a joke he didn't approve of. In a country that loves to beat its chest about the immutable power of freedom of speech, this was certainly a literal assault on freedom of speech.

Will and Chris could have handled it off stage. Will even laughed at the joke until he saw his wife's reaction. Words should be met with words and nothing else. For people who are justifying Will's actions: how many slaps is Ricky Gervais due? Who is going to punish him for the cardinal sin of bringing levity to an awards show?