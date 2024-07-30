Dhvani Bhanushali’s ‘Leja Re’ passes one billion views

Indian singer Dhvani Bhanushali recently hit 1 billion views on YouTube with her 2018 hit 'Leja Re,' reaching another milestone.

'Leja Re' is Bhanushali's third song to reach one billion views, the other two being 'Vaaste' and 'Dilbar.'

On account of the new milestone, she expressed her gratitude to her team and fans regarding the new achievement. She stated in a press release, "I am overwhelmed and humbled by the love that 'Leja Re' has received."

She continued, "Reaching one billion views is a dream come true, and I couldn't have done it without the incredible support of my fans, my family, and the entire team behind the song. This milestone motivates me to keep pushing the boundaries and creating music that resonates with people."

'Leja Re' was the musician's first solo track, which captivated fans even though it was a recreation.

