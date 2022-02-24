Dhaka University Mime Action turns 11

Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka University Mime Action (DUMA) is going to celebrate its 11th anniversary on 27 February with day long activities.

The celebration will kick off the inauguration with a rally at 10:30 am followed by a mime workshop conducted by Quazi Moshoorul Huda, an international mime icon and director, Bangla mime research centre from 4 pm- 6pm, said a press release.

There will also be a mime show at Shoparjito Shadhinota Chottor at 7:30pm. All the events will be an open for all.

Dhaka University Mime Action has been performing and participating in many stage shows, street shows, solo shows and other kinds of cultural activism to sensitise this art form among the mass, especially students.