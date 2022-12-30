Dhaka Rockfest 3.0: Ending the year with a bang!

Splash

TBS Report
30 December, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 30 December, 2022, 09:25 am

Meghdol performing at Dhaka Rockfest 3.0. Photo: Tanvir Ahmed Pranto
Meghdol performing at Dhaka Rockfest 3.0. Photo: Tanvir Ahmed Pranto

A two-day concert featuring heavy music was just what rock fans needed, and Rockfest delivered, ending the year with a bang! 

Day two of 'Banglalink Presents Fastest 4G Dhaka Rockfest 3.0' picked up right from where the first day ended. Despite being on a weekday, Wednesday (28 November), it did not deter fans from showing up at the concert in numbers. In fact day two witnessed a much larger crowd than the first. By the time Warfaze and Aurthohin took to the stage, around 20,000 people were present in the audience.

The highlight of the night had to be headliners Authohin's set, which was divided into two segments. Bassbaba Sumon went live on Facebook the night before the show and promised that a big surprise was waiting for the fans who would be present at the venue. And he did not disappoint.

The first segment saw Aurthohin performing three of their iconic tracks: Aushompato, Nikrishto and Chaite Paro. After that, they dimmed the stage lights and played a recording of two of their unreleased tracks – 'Bidrohi' and 'Phoenix-1' –  from their upcoming album 'Phoenix er Diary-1'.  

Photo: Tanvir Ahmed Pranto
Photo: Tanvir Ahmed Pranto

There were a total of 16 bands who performed the second day. A large portion of the crowd, however, came to see Meghdol, Warfaze, Avoid Rafa and Arbovirus perform. 

The show marked the live debut of Arbovirus' new vocalist Shahan Kamal. Although it will take some time for fans to get used to someone other than Sufi Maverick singing 'Jalo Agun Jalo', Shahan Kamal got off to a great start.

Warfaze had everyone singing along to their iconic tracks as vocalist Palash mesmerised the audience with his pitch perfect vocals. The band performed Purnota, Obak Bhalobasha, Naa, and Hotasha. 

Meghdol entered the stage to chants of "Hawa! Hawa!" and the audience soon had their wish granted.  

Avoid Rafa went up after Warfaze, but at the start of the show Rafa confessed that he had mumps and would not be able to sing his best. He requested the crowd to sing for him, which they were happy to oblige. 

 

