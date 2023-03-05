‘Dhaka Flow Park Sessions’ starts tomorrow

Dhaka Flow, a wellness movement in Bangladesh, is going to start yet another yoga, fitness and social awareness campaign tomorrow at Justice Shahabuddin Park in the capital's Gulshan.

The campaign will continue from 6 March to 10 March. Throughout the campaign, different activities (rape awareness, self-defence, breathing exercises, martial arts and yoga) are scheduled. A number of fitness influencers, including Yoganika and many other media personalities, are going to take part in them.

Dhaka Flow aims to promote a sustainable lifestyle of self-growth, joy and gratitude, through festivals and retreats, events and gatherings, social media, and more.

Reportedly, Dhaka Flow: Festival of Yoga & Wellness in 2022 December brought together over 30 vendors of wellness products, 30 fitness teachers and healers, and 1000s of people, to build community, celebrate health and healing, honour the environment, and elevate the spirit.

Dhaka Flow Retreats take place in beautiful parts of the country, bringing together groups of 20-30 influencers, change makers, entrepreneurs, actors, musicians, artists and fitness experts, to promote healthy living and positive change within the community.