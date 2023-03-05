‘Dhaka Flow Park Sessions’ starts tomorrow

Splash

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 11:39 am

Related News

‘Dhaka Flow Park Sessions’ starts tomorrow

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 11:39 am
Dhaka Flow yoga session
Dhaka Flow yoga session

Dhaka Flow, a wellness movement in Bangladesh, is going to start yet another yoga, fitness and social awareness campaign tomorrow at Justice Shahabuddin Park in the capital's Gulshan.

The campaign will continue from 6 March to 10 March. Throughout the campaign, different activities (rape awareness, self-defence, breathing exercises, martial arts and yoga) are scheduled. A number of fitness influencers, including Yoganika and many other media personalities, are going to take part in them.

Dhaka Flow aims to promote a sustainable lifestyle of self-growth, joy and gratitude, through festivals and retreats, events and gatherings, social media, and more.

Reportedly, Dhaka Flow: Festival of Yoga & Wellness in 2022 December brought together over 30 vendors of wellness products, 30 fitness teachers and healers, and 1000s of people, to build community, celebrate health and healing, honour the environment, and elevate the spirit.

Dhaka Flow Retreats take place in beautiful parts of the country, bringing together groups of 20-30 influencers, change makers, entrepreneurs, actors, musicians, artists and fitness experts, to promote healthy living and positive change within the community. 

Yoga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bishworang’s sarees are nothing but a riot of colours and festive vibes Photo: Bishworang

Saree: Six yards of memory, culture and protest

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

The art of not paying attention to what economists have to say

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

You don't have to be smart to get rich

1h | Panorama
Want to work for a better Bangladesh? Learn how this group is rooting for your future

Want to work for a better Bangladesh? Learn how this group is rooting for your future

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“Despite crisis, load shedding will fall this year” - Imran Karim

“Despite crisis, load shedding will fall this year” - Imran Karim

46m | TBS Face to Face
SBNCS in Mirpur sixth venue to host 200 international matches

SBNCS in Mirpur sixth venue to host 200 international matches

17h | TBS SPORTS
Various programs in Chittagong to protect Karnaphuli

Various programs in Chittagong to protect Karnaphuli

19h | TBS Stories
New discovery inside great pyramid of Giza

New discovery inside great pyramid of Giza

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

2
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

5
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale