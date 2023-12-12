Demon Slayer returns in 2024

TBS Report
12 December, 2023, 10:40 am
Demon Slayer returns in 2024

The fourth season of the popular anime series 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba' is set to be released in 2024.

The new season was teased through a teaser trailer on social media platforms and YouTube along with a poster at a special event by Ufotable, the studio responsible for the anime. The fourth season will be titled 'Demon Slayer: The Hashira Training Arc', which will have major story revelations.

The third season of the anime which is more popularly known as the 'Swordsmith Village Arc' ended on a high note. While it wrapped up the season with seemingly a happy ending, it also left clues as to the danger that looms over the protagonists in the upcoming season.

Featuring the protagonist Tanjiro's latest mentors and a noteworthy appearance by the former Sound Hashira, the trailer covered a variety of elements. Demon Slayer is maintaining its exceptional quality as season four approaches. The newly released trailer showcases stunning animation and provides a glimpse into Tanjiro's upcoming training under the guidance of the Hashira.

 

