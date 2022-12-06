Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals, will fly to Qatar soon: Reports

Deepika Padukone will unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy during the finals, making her perhaps the first global actor to do so in the history of FIFA. The FIFA World Cup final will be played on 18 December at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Qatar.

As per a source, Deepika will fly to Qatar to be part of the sporting event. This comes a few months after Deepika represented India at the Cannes Film Festival where she was a jury member.

Fans will see Deepika in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film is scheduled to release on 25 January 2023. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action-packed Pathaan was shot in eight countries. As per various reports, the first song of the film will be released ahead of the trailer. Reportedly the song is titled Besharam Rang and features Shah Rukh and Deepika.

Apart from Pathaan, Deepika will also be seen with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in Project K. She also has a special cameo in her husband-actor Ranveer Singh's film Cirkus. The actor also has The Intern remake with Amitabh in the pipeline.

Deepika also has Fighter in the pipeline along with Hrithik Roshan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role and it is touted to be India's first aerial action thriller film.

Deepika made her debut with Shah Rukh, 15 years ago, in the romantic drama film Om Shanti Om. She has featured in many films over the years including Cocktail, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Piku, Chhapaak, 83 among many others. She made her Hollywood debut alongside actor Vin Diesel in the action thriller film XXX: Return of Xander Cage in 2017.

Deepika tied the knot with Ranveer in 2018 after dating for almost six years. The duo first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon ki raasleela: Ram Leela.