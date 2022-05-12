Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton

Popular Indian actress Deepika Padukone has been named the first Indian brand ambassador by Louis Vuitton.

The French luxury label announced the news on Tuesday, reports the CNN.

The 36-year-old Bollywood actress' involvement was revealed as part of a new handbag campaign in which she appears with Emma Stone and Chinese actor Zhou Dongyu in a series of promotional pictures.

Deepika Padukone modeling Louis Vuitton's new Dauphine bag. Photo: Collected via CNN

Deepika Padukone has previously been seen using Louis Vuitton in her photos.

She was the first Indian actor to appear in a commercial for the brand in 2020, sitting for a mock old book cover alongside Léa Seydoux and Sophie Turner.

Padukone has lately appeared in advertisements for Levi's and Adidas, but her role as an ambassador for Louis Vuitton is her first for a luxury brand.