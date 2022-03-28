Deaf actor Kotsur makes Oscars history, DeBose wins supporting actress

Splash

Reuters
28 March, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 09:20 am

Related News

Deaf actor Kotsur makes Oscars history, DeBose wins supporting actress

Reuters
28 March, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 09:20 am
Troy Kotsur wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for CODA at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood. (Reuters)
Troy Kotsur wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for CODA at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood. (Reuters)

Troy Kotsur made history on Sunday as the first deaf man to win an Oscar for his role in "CODA," and Ariana DeBose took the supporting actress trophy for "West Side Story" as Hollywood returned to all-out glitz at this year's Academy Awards.

In "CODA," an acronym for "child of deaf adults," Kotsur played Frank Rossi, the father of a teenager who struggles to help her family's fishing business while pursuing her own aspirations in music.

"This is amazing to be here on this journey. I cannot believe I am here," Kotsur said in a heartfelt speech delivered in sign language as he accepted the supporting actor honor.

"This is dedicated to the deaf community, the 'CODA' community and the disabled community. This is our moment," he added.

The only other deaf person to win an Oscar was Kotsur's "CODA" co-star Marlee Matlin. She won best actress for her role in 1986 romantic drama "Children of a Lesser God."

Supporting actress went to DeBose for playing the spirited Anita, who sings "America" in Steven Spielberg's remake of the classic musical.

As she held her gold statuette, the Afro-Latina actress asked the audience to imagine her as a young girl "in the back seat of a white Ford Focus."

"You see a queer, openly queer Latina, who found her strength in life through art. And that's what we're here to celebrate," she said.

"So, anybody who's ever questioned your identity. Or find yourself living in the gray spaces, I promise you this: There is indeed a place for us," she added, referencing the moving song from "West Side Story."

DeBose also thanked "divine inspiration" Rita Moreno, who earned the best supporting actress award in 1962 for playing Anita in the original movie version of the musical.

Beyonce opened the show by performing "Be Alive," an Oscar-nominated song from the movie "King Richard," about the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. She and her backup dancers, clad in sparkling yellow gowns, performed from a tennis court in the sisters' hometown of Compton, California.

After going three years without a host, a trio was chosen to guide Sunday's ceremony: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

"This year, the Oscars hired three women to host because it's cheaper than hiring one man," Schumer joked.

"And for you people in Florida, we're going to have a gay night," added openly gay Sykes, referring to legislation in the state that limits LGBTQ discussion in schools and has been labeled by critics in Hollywood and elsewhere as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

A dark Western, "The Power of the Dog," is battling the feel-good drama "CODA" for the prestigious best picture prize. A win by either movie would mark a milestone by handing the statuette to a streaming service.

Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) released "Power of the Dog" while "CODA" streamed on Apple TV+ (AAPL.O).

Producers said they planned an upbeat show but will acknowledge the crisis in Ukraine, which has killed thousands and driven a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes. Actor Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, is among the night's presenters. Jason Momoa wore a handkerchief in the colors of the Ukrainian flag: blue and yellow.

Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman and other nominees donned a rainbow of colors for a ceremony with 2,500 gown- and tuxedo-clad attendees and free from last year's pandemic restrictions. Nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee wore a light blue suit, while Chastain picked a lavender and gold gown with giant ruffles on the skirt. Kirsten Dunst and Marlee Matlin chose bright red.

After past complaints about a lack of diversity, two of this year's four acting accolades may go to people of color. Will Smith is likely to earn his first Oscar for "King Richard," awards watchers say, as is Ariana DeBose for "West Side Story."

In a bid to draw more viewers, especially younger ones, after years of declining ratings, the show will add two awards, the results of fan votes for favorite film and scene. Some winners were announced ahead of the live show with their speeches edited into the show.

The best picture race hinges on whether the 9,900 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences back a gothic psychological thriller or an uplifting story.

"Power of the Dog," starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a repressed cowboy who torments his brother's new wife, outpaced all movies with 12 nominations. It had been considered the leader until "CODA" landed top honors from the Screen Actors Guild and Producers Guild.

Top News

Troy Kotsur / Oscar 2022 / Academy Awards / 94 academy awards

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: In the near future, Wagely plans to promote financial literacy through SMS to teach workers how to manage money. Photo: Courtesy

Wagely: Helping workers manage money better

29m | Panorama
Moving ahead with 5G

Moving ahead with 5G

39m | Brands
People across the world are rallying in support of containing Ukraine’s sovereignty. Photo: Project Syndicate

Democracy is the next identity politics 

20h | Panorama
Intelligent Machines is a tech startup owned and operated by Bangladeshis that uses AI models, among other CS (computer science) based solutions. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Intelligent Machines: Intelligent by design, humane by choice

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

13h | Videos
Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

16h | Videos
Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

17h | Videos
First phase completed: Russia

First phase completed: Russia

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

3
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

4
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles