DC Fandome 2022 cancelled

The spate of unfavourable news from Warner Bros. Discovery continues with the cancellation of this year's showcase event DC Fandome 2022. The event started during the pandemic as a way to keep fans engaged and has had only two editions thus far.

A statement release by the studio reads, "With the return of in person events, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to engage with our fans live at numerous comic-cons around the world and will not be scheduling DC FanDome for 2022."

Aside from the uncertain trajectory of the DCEU and the amount of scrutiny the studio is under, the event cannot be justified this year due to the wide swath of cancellations and delays of all its major intellectual properties. The next DCEU film coming to theatres is Black Adam, on 21 October.