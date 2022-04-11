David Beckham-Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn Beckham marries Transformers star Nicola Peltz

Splash

Hindustan Times
11 April, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 12:36 pm

Related News

David Beckham-Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn Beckham marries Transformers star Nicola Peltz

After dating for over three years, Transformers actor Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham--the son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham--tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at her family's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday

Hindustan Times
11 April, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 12:36 pm
Brooklyn Beckham marries Transformers star Nicola Peltz. Photo: Collected via Vogue
Brooklyn Beckham marries Transformers star Nicola Peltz. Photo: Collected via Vogue

After dating for over three years, Brooklyn Beckham, the son of singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham and footballer Bavid Beckham, has tied the knot with actor Nicola Peltz.

They wed in a lavish ceremony at her family's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday. The wedding was attended by several Hollywood celebrities. On Monday morning, the newlyweds took to social media to share the first pictures of their dreamy wedding.

On Monday, Brooklyn and Nicola took to their Instagram pages to share pictures from the ceremony. They both posted a monochrome picture of Brooklyn leading Nicole by hand with both dressed in their wedding attires. Another picture gave a better look at Nicola's flowing wedding dress. In addition, Brooklyn posted a picture with dad David and brothers Cruz and Romeo.

As per Page Six, the couple said "I do" in front of their family and friends, including celebrity guests Serena Williams and Eva Longoria. The report also stated that other celeb names that were expected to be in attendance included Victoria's Spice Girl bandmates--Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner-- as well as Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, Elizabeth Hurley, Tom Brady, and Gisele Bundchen.

Nicola is best known for her role in Transformers: Age of Extinction and the TV series Bates Motel. Brooklyn has tried his hand at modelling and photography in the past before expressing his intention to become a professional chef last year. He is the eldest son of David and Victoria. David is regarded one of the most popular footballers of all-time while Victoria was part of Spice Girls, the highest-selling female pop group ever and eventually became a fashion designer. 

Nicola, 27, wore a custom Valentino dress, which she reportedly chose with the help of New York-based celebrity stylist Leslie Fremar. Snoop Dogg is reportedly DJing at the couple's reception.

As per reports, while Brooklyn's 10-year-old sister Harper was a bridesmaid, his 17-year-old brother Cruz served as the best man. Brooklyn, 23, has gotten several tattoos in her honour, including her eyes on the back of his neck, a love note from her, her late grandmother's name and more. Meanwhile, Nicola got her now-husband's name tattooed on her back. The couple also has been spotted wearing each other's wisdom teeth as necklaces.

 

Transformers / David Beckham / Nicola Peltz / Brooklyn Beckham

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

Too much email? Let your bot answer it

1h | Panorama
Tidy up with these cleaning products

Tidy up with these cleaning products

1h | Brands
Team Jagadish, the winners of Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh, are as pictured (from left to right) Syed Doha Uddin, Sadia Karishma Kabir, Kazi Arham Kabir, Ramisha Raida Karim and Mohtasim Tasnim Zaman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The right time to plant ‘Seeds for the Future’ is now

1h | Panorama
Things to carry with you during the Baishakh festivities

Things to carry with you during the Baishakh festivities

1h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

15h | Videos
Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

15h | Videos
Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

16h | Videos
Light engineering, semiconductor industries also important for 'Vision 41'

Light engineering, semiconductor industries also important for 'Vision 41'

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance