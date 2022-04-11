David Beckham-Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn Beckham marries Transformers star Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham marries Transformers star Nicola Peltz. Photo: Collected via Vogue

After dating for over three years, Brooklyn Beckham, the son of singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham and footballer Bavid Beckham, has tied the knot with actor Nicola Peltz.

They wed in a lavish ceremony at her family's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday. The wedding was attended by several Hollywood celebrities. On Monday morning, the newlyweds took to social media to share the first pictures of their dreamy wedding.

On Monday, Brooklyn and Nicola took to their Instagram pages to share pictures from the ceremony. They both posted a monochrome picture of Brooklyn leading Nicole by hand with both dressed in their wedding attires. Another picture gave a better look at Nicola's flowing wedding dress. In addition, Brooklyn posted a picture with dad David and brothers Cruz and Romeo.

As per Page Six, the couple said "I do" in front of their family and friends, including celebrity guests Serena Williams and Eva Longoria. The report also stated that other celeb names that were expected to be in attendance included Victoria's Spice Girl bandmates--Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner-- as well as Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, Elizabeth Hurley, Tom Brady, and Gisele Bundchen.

Nicola is best known for her role in Transformers: Age of Extinction and the TV series Bates Motel. Brooklyn has tried his hand at modelling and photography in the past before expressing his intention to become a professional chef last year. He is the eldest son of David and Victoria. David is regarded one of the most popular footballers of all-time while Victoria was part of Spice Girls, the highest-selling female pop group ever and eventually became a fashion designer.

Nicola, 27, wore a custom Valentino dress, which she reportedly chose with the help of New York-based celebrity stylist Leslie Fremar. Snoop Dogg is reportedly DJing at the couple's reception.

As per reports, while Brooklyn's 10-year-old sister Harper was a bridesmaid, his 17-year-old brother Cruz served as the best man. Brooklyn, 23, has gotten several tattoos in her honour, including her eyes on the back of his neck, a love note from her, her late grandmother's name and more. Meanwhile, Nicola got her now-husband's name tattooed on her back. The couple also has been spotted wearing each other's wisdom teeth as necklaces.