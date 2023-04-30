Dance gets world’s first heavy metal ballet

Splash

BSS/AFP
30 April, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 03:11 pm

Related News

Dance gets world’s first heavy metal ballet

BSS/AFP
30 April, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 03:11 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

In a rehearsal studio in central England, dancers are getting to grips with new, heavy metal-inspired ballet steps. Moving gracefully in unison, the team pirouettes with air guitar, leaps with head banging as they rehearse for 'Welcome to Black Sabbath - The Ballet.'

The full-length, three-act ballet opens in Birmingham, in September before going on tour. Rehearsals have just begun.

"I just couldn't imagine how they'd do ballet to Black Sabbath and then I thought well maybe they're going to use the softer tracks, but no they went for 'Black Sabbath', 'War Pigs', 'Iron Man.''I think I was just really intrigued." said Carlos Acosta, artistic director of the Birmingham Royal Ballet.

The ballet is the story of four young men who went from the factory floor to one of the most successful bands in heavy metal music history.

Black Sabbath's original line-up was Osbourne, Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward. They were instrumental in creating heavy metal in the early 1970s with dark and high-volume guitars coupled with a keen interest in the occult.

Musically, composer Chris Austin said it had been difficult to know where to start as the Black Sabbath back catalogue was so huge. But he said once they narrowed it down it had been easy to be inspired by the music's 'glorious irregularity' and 'enormous shifts of tempo', combined with Osbourne's early 'stratospheric' vocals.

 

Welcome to Black Sabbath - The Ballet / Black Sabbath / Ballet / heavy metal ballet

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cooling masks can ensure the extra care that your sun-stressed skin deserves during the summer. Photo: Collected

5 easy homemade cooling face masks you need this summer

5h | Mode
Gulshan Lake Park & Dhanmondi Lake Park

A tale of two parks

8h | Panorama
Pinky is one of those ace influencers who promotes low-budget fashion that elevates ones personality. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pinky Peya: Promoting affordable fashion and effortless beauty

6h | Mode
Encouraging companies to impose additional burdens on suppliers may not be beneficial for poor farmers. Photo: DW

New supply chain laws shake suppliers in developing world

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

5h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ashfaque Nipun on ‘Mohanagar 2’

Ashfaque Nipun on ‘Mohanagar 2’

20h | TBS Entertainment
Elevate your home interior with “Kaaruj"

Elevate your home interior with “Kaaruj"

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022