Cyber-thriller 'Antarjal' releasing in theatres on 8 September

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Director Dipankar Dipon's highly anticipated cyber-thriller "Antarjal" is finally releasing in theatres on 8 September 2023. 

Even though the movie was all set to release this Eid-ul-Adha the censor board halted the release. 

Dipon confirmed the news to The Business Standard and said,  "Please visit the cinema halls on 8 September to watch Antarjal. Let September become the month of Antarjal, the first cyber-thriller of Bangladesh."

"We eagerly await your feedback and your love for this film, which has been our long-cherished desire," he added. 

Earlier in June the trailer of the film was released.

In the trailer, a masked hacker was seen trying to create unrest in the country and cyber security officers trying to get to the end of the chaos.

The film features Siam Ahmed, Bidya Sinha Mim, ABM Sumon, and Sunerah Binte Kamal in the central roles.

 

