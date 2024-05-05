Cryptic Fate X Nemesis documentary releases tomorrow

Timeless Bangladeshi bands Cryptic Fate and Nemesis will be playing an exclusive show for their fans on 11 May at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB). In regards to promoting their concert where there's "no-time limit" to adhere to, the bands and the organisers 'Karkhana' are releasing a short documentary tomorrow on the bands' Facebook pages.

Titled 'You Cannot Rock Alone,' the 20 minutes long documentary will introduce fans to the bands' shared history and talk about how important friendship is to rock and metal music in Bangladesh.

Speaking to TBS, Cryptic Fate bassist and vocalist Shakib Chowdhury said, "The title [of the documentary] could not have been more accurate! Nemesis's Zohad [Chowdhury] and our guitarist Farhan [Samad] are the best of friends. Nemesis undoubtedly makes it to my top 3 favourite Bangladeshi bands. A special shoutout to their bassist Ratul because no one really talks about his versatility or how insane of a talent he is."

Speaking more about the documentary, Shakib added, "Kudos to Karkhana for the documentary because there's no practice of archiving or documentation of past or present musicians in Bangladesh. We, the bands, had a good time chatting while the documentary was being shot."

