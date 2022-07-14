Critics reduce Barsha to tears

Splash

TBS Report
14 July, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 10:15 am

Related News

Critics reduce Barsha to tears

TBS Report
14 July, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 10:15 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the movie 'Din: The Day' by filmmaker and producer Ananta Jalil was released across the country in 107 cinema halls. As per Ananta Jalil, the budget of the film, which stars his wife Barsha as the lead female protagonist, was 100 crore taka.

Ananta and Barsha are publicly complaining that some people have been spreading negative opinions about the movie since its release. Barsha expressed her discontent with the critics saying, "There is one thing that I'm really sad about, Although I don't know who these people are, but they are deliberately trying to spread negativity about the film." 

She also went on to say that groups of people are maliciously trying to put down the film by saying that the filmmakers did it for their own profit rather than making an enjoyable movie. 

"In fact I had a hard time figuring out why people cannot appreciate good things. If we were to stop making films today neither of us would suffer financially. We tried our best to make the greatest movie we can. I don't know why people are lying and spreading false news," said Barsha.

Wracked with emotional anguish from the barrage of negativity from the masses, Barsha teared up saying, "Many are saying that we filled up the cinema halls with our own garments workers. This can't be possible since all of them have gone to their villages to celebrate Eid.The allegations don't even make sense"

"We have started shooting for 'Netri: The Leader'. But we might not be able to finish shooting this film. This movie (Din: The Day) might even be our last. We will not make movies anymore if people keep putting us down. I don't know what else to say." 

In the movie 'Din: The Day', Ananta Jalil plays the role of a police officer in an international crime fighting organisation and takes part in missions to suppress said criminal groups across the globe.

The film has been made under the banner 'AJ' by Iranian Morteza Atashzamzam and Bangladeshi producer Ananta Jalil. Apart from Ananta Jalil and Barsha, actors from Iran and Lebanon have also acted in the film. 

Ananta Jalil / Barsha / Din: The Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser. Photo: Reuters

John Bolton’s confession about foreign coups: What’s new?

2h | Analysis
Illustration: TBS

Rameen Shakur: A doctor, scientist, entrepreneur and a son

3h | Panorama
My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

1d | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

2d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

Who benefiting from Russia-Ukraine war?

Who benefiting from Russia-Ukraine war?

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Is banning motorcycles a solution for curbing road accidents?

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The tale of love of Sakhina and Firoz

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Forex reserves fall below $40b for the first time in 2yrs

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

4
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155