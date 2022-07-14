Critics reduce Barsha to tears

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the movie 'Din: The Day' by filmmaker and producer Ananta Jalil was released across the country in 107 cinema halls. As per Ananta Jalil, the budget of the film, which stars his wife Barsha as the lead female protagonist, was 100 crore taka.

Ananta and Barsha are publicly complaining that some people have been spreading negative opinions about the movie since its release. Barsha expressed her discontent with the critics saying, "There is one thing that I'm really sad about, Although I don't know who these people are, but they are deliberately trying to spread negativity about the film."

She also went on to say that groups of people are maliciously trying to put down the film by saying that the filmmakers did it for their own profit rather than making an enjoyable movie.

"In fact I had a hard time figuring out why people cannot appreciate good things. If we were to stop making films today neither of us would suffer financially. We tried our best to make the greatest movie we can. I don't know why people are lying and spreading false news," said Barsha.

Wracked with emotional anguish from the barrage of negativity from the masses, Barsha teared up saying, "Many are saying that we filled up the cinema halls with our own garments workers. This can't be possible since all of them have gone to their villages to celebrate Eid.The allegations don't even make sense"

"We have started shooting for 'Netri: The Leader'. But we might not be able to finish shooting this film. This movie (Din: The Day) might even be our last. We will not make movies anymore if people keep putting us down. I don't know what else to say."

In the movie 'Din: The Day', Ananta Jalil plays the role of a police officer in an international crime fighting organisation and takes part in missions to suppress said criminal groups across the globe.

The film has been made under the banner 'AJ' by Iranian Morteza Atashzamzam and Bangladeshi producer Ananta Jalil. Apart from Ananta Jalil and Barsha, actors from Iran and Lebanon have also acted in the film.