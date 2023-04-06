Crime-thriller Kuhelika releases on Binge today

OTT platform Binge original crime-thriller web film 'Kuhelika', directed and written by Samiur Rahman, is set to release today. It was produced by Good Company, in association with Indie Reels.

The announcement was made on Binge's official Facebook page through a trailer.

Safa Kabir, Yash Rohan, Nazia Haque Orsha, Shafayet Mansoor, Sharif Siraj, Rakib Hossain Evon, Abu Hurayra Tanvir are the main cast of the web film. The trailer shows its characters trying the criminal underworld.