Cplustv: Preserving the rich heritage of the Chatgaiya dialect

When Cplustv - a Chattogram based online TV channel - began their journey to provide news in the Chatgaiya dialect, people from the region initially did not take them seriously. However, through quality content and narration, they soon started winning people over.

Today Cplustv is one of the most popular online channels in the region. They are followed by more than 2.1 million people on Facebook, and one million people on YouTube. Recently, YouTube has also awarded them the 'Golden Button' , a recognition for reaching the one million subscribers mark.

The channel was also invited by FIFA to cover the World Cup 2022; Cplustv was the only youtube channel in Bangladesh to receive this honour.

A video content on crime by Cplustv has been viewed 16 million times on Facebook, and 10 million times on YouTube.

Chatgaiya dialect is spoken by 14 million inhabitants of the southeastern region of Bangladesh, as reported by UK based website davidpbrown.co.uk. The dialect stands at the 67th position in the rankings of 100 most spoken languages in the world.

The channel covers stories on various cultural, historical, and social issues, such as the dowry system, womens' rights in the region, etc. The 16 million views of the crime report indicates that apart from Chatgaiya speakers, the content was also viewed by people who are not native speakers.

Alamgir Apu, a popular journalist and Editor in Chief of Cplustv, first introduced the idea of a Facebook and YouTube based online television channels in Chattogram with the creation of Cplustv in 2016.

Despite having a rich history and heritage, people in the region were reluctant to use this dialect in public.

"I found people feeling shy when speaking the Chatgaiya dialect, their mother tongue, in public", said Apu, adding, "many parents, both in urban and rural areas, can be seen teaching their children Bangla instead of their mother tongue."

"Though state owned Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar operate separate stations in the region, they broadcast programmes in Bangla, instead of the local dialect. Both stations had long been unable to contribute in conserving the dialect," he said.

"If the trend continues the dialect may soon find a place in the list of extinct languages. Feeling the necessity of conserving and popularising the language among the residents of the region, I came up with the idea of an online TV channel and founded Cplustv," he added.

Apu has also published a book titled 'Hajaro Praba-Pabachane Chatga' (Chatga in thousand proverbs). The publication is a collection of more than a thousand proverbs of Chatgaiya dialect, most of which are on the verge of extinction. Soon after publication, the book was acclaimed by the critics, researchers, and common readers.

Recognizing Cplustv's outstanding efforts and contribution in preserving and popularising the Chatgaiya dialect, the Institute of Modern Languages of Chattogram University awarded a certificate of appreciation to its authority on 25 February, 2020.

"Though many doubted [Cplustv] would be popular and effective in promoting the dialect, the channel quickly became widely popular among Chatgaiya speakers, and even speakers of other languages," Apu said. "We are extremely happy and proud that we are successful in bringing changes in society and promoting Chatgaiya dialect not only in the country, but also in the international arena," he added.

The channel currently employs 33 content creators, video editors, and staff at its office located in the WASA Intersection area of the port city. The channel also involves 40 other content creators as upazila, zila and country correspondents.