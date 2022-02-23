Country's first Marma language film 'Girikonna' gets censor board clearance

'Girikonna', the first Marma language film of the country, is ready to be released on 25 February as it has received clearance from the Bangladesh Censor Board.

The premier show of the film will be held at 6pm at the National Art Gallery auditorium of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

Cultural Affairs State Minister KM Khalid will be present as the chief guest at the exhibition.

Director Pradeep Ghosh said, "The film is an effort to show respect and honour to the mother language of all the small ethnic groups in our country."