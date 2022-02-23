Country's first Marma language film 'Girikonna' gets censor board clearance

Splash

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 06:46 pm

Country's first Marma language film 'Girikonna' gets censor board clearance

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 06:46 pm
Country&#039;s first Marma language film &#039;Girikonna&#039; gets censor board clearance

'Girikonna', the first Marma language film of the country, is ready to be released on 25 February as it has received clearance from the Bangladesh Censor Board.  

The premier show of the film will be held at 6pm at the National Art Gallery auditorium of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. 

Cultural Affairs State Minister KM Khalid will be present as the chief guest at the exhibition. 

Director Pradeep Ghosh said, "The film is an effort to show respect and honour to the mother language of all the small ethnic groups in our country."

Girikonna

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

9h | Panorama
There is a national park situated inside the capital city of Nairobi, which is so surreal because you have this huge landmass full of wild animals but you can still see tall buildings nearby. Photo: Collected

8 reasons Kenya should be on every Bangladeshi traveller’s bucket list

9h | Explorer
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka has been dependent on China, our sources are diversified

10h | Panorama
A 70 percent stake of The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka has been leased to China for 99 years Photo_ Bloomberg

What does the world think?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

4h | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

4h | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

4h | Videos
Despite sanctions Russia preparing large offensive in Ukraine

Despite sanctions Russia preparing large offensive in Ukraine

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused