Countdown to 2024: 5 spectacular performances to watch on New Year’s Eve

This New Year's Eve, you can ring in the happiness alongside your loved ones as you watch and enjoy spectacular musical and comedy performances by stars like New Jeans, Sabrina Carpenter, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, the Jonas Brothers, and more.

CNN's 'New Year's Eve Live'

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen return as hosts of the CNN special this year. Alongside them, CNN correspondents will once again report live from the New Year's Eve celebration across the country.

Musical performances to watch out for include Enrique Iglesias, Marron 5, the Jonas Brothers, Flo Rida, Rod Stewart, Darius Rucker and Miranda Lambert. Additionally, there will be live interviews with Neil Patrick Harris, Matt Rogers, Jeremy Runner, Patti Labelle and Bowen Yang. The show will be live on CNN Max.

ABC's 'Dick Clark's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'

The most watched annual New Year's special 'Dick Clark's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' will return with a global appeal this year as K-pop girl group New Jeans will grace the show with the performance of their song 'Super Shy' Iive from South Korea.

Ryan Seacrest will lead the countdown alongside Rita Ora in Times Square. Musical performances to watch out for are Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrine Carpenter, Jelly Roll with Jessie Murph, Tyla and LL Cool J.

Additionally, there will be Post Malone in Las Vegas, Cardi B in Miami, Ivy Queen in Puerto Rico, Ellie Goulding, Doechii, Green Day and Aqua, among others.

Comedians Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Matt Friend, Ms. Pat and Sebastian Maniscalco will provide commentary on the past year, while content creator Airrack will attempt to achieve a Guinness World Record for visiting the most fast food restaurants in 24 hours.

CBS' 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash'

Morgan Wallen will be gracing this five-hour CBS special alongside Old Dominion, Elle King, Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Lainey Wilson are Trace Adkins, Grace Bowers, Kane Brown, Jackson Dean, Hardy, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Trombone Shorty, Morgan Wallen and Bailey Zimmerman.

The program will air in two parts, from 7:30pm to 10pm ET and from 10:30pm to 1:05pm ET.

Ninja's NYE

Social Media celebrity Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is all set to host his first-ever special, "Ninja's NYE."

As per the description, it is "a unique alternative live entertainment option geared toward gaming and digitally native audiences for New Year's Eve." Audiences can expect to see Blevins, who is a professional gamer, playing Fortnite and other games like pong and marbles with creator friends TimTheTatman, SypherPK, DrLupo, BasicallyIDoWrk and LEGIQN.

"Ninja's NYE" will stream on YouTube, Twitch and TikTok starting 31 December at 7 p.m. ET.

Fox News Channel's 'Who Can Forget 2023' and 'A New Year with Tyrus'

Fox News channel is surprising viewers with two specials this year: 'Who Can Forget 2023' and 'A New Year with Tyrus'.

'Who Can Forget 2023' will feature correspondents from Fox News outlets discussing 2023's biggest topics.

'A New Year with Tyrus' will be hosted by wrestler Cyrus talking about 2023 with reporter Michele Tafoya, Sean Duffy and Tyler Fischer.

These two one-hour New Year's Eve specials will run on Fox News Channel on Dec. 31 from 10 p.m. to midnight ET.