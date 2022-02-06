Condolences pour in for legendary singer Lata Ji

Lata Mangeshkar, one of India's most iconic playback singers, who has voiced over thousands of Bollywood films, has died aged 92.

The demise of the queen of melody shook the world; condolences pour in for the beloved singer from all around the world.

Since her demise, prominent personalities in India started paying tribute to the legendary singer.

Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the demise of Lata Mangeshkar and sent condolences to her family. He expressed how Lata will be remembered forever as her "melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people."

I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Lata Didi's songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India's growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. pic.twitter.com/N0chZbBcX6— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Sadhguru

Legendary Indian Yoga Guru Sadhguru also pays homage to the "gifted voice" of Lata Mangeshkar.

#LataMangeshkar – a phenomenally gifted Voice that brought Joy to millions for over six decades; a Legacy that will endure for generations. –Sghttps://t.co/eVEkQKhTjY— Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) February 6, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan:

An old photo of Amitabh Bachchan with Lata Mangeshkar. Photo: Collected

Amitabh Bachchan took to his personal blog to bid adieu to the queen of melody.

AR Rahaman

AR Rahman also posted a tweet reminiscent of the iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar.

"It's a sad day for us. Somebody like Lata Ji isn't just an icon, she's a part of India's music &poetry; this void will remain forever. I used to wake up to a picture of Lata Didi's face & get inspired; was lucky to record a few songs & sing along with her," tweeted AR Rahman.

He also shared a picture with Lata Mangeshkar on his Instagram account.

Shreya Ghoshal

Sharing a black and white picture of young Lata Mangeshkar on her Instagram, Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghosal also laments over the death of the singer with the "divine voice."

Anupam Kher

Anupam shared a black and white picture of them sitting together, as Anupam held her hands while she smiled at him and he looked at her with sadness in his eyes. Anupam wrote on Instagram, "It is often the biggest smile hiding the saddest heart!" I could feel #Asha Ji's sense of loss of her beloved sister through her sad smile! For me too it was therapeutic to talk to her about #LataDidi. We shared some smiles and some tears. #Sisters #LataMangeshkar #AshaBhonsle #Legends #Music."

Anupam earlier shared a few pictures of Lata on Instagram and wrote in Hindi, "Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar can't go anywhere leaving us. Her image and her voice will remain etched in the heart and soul of every Indian forever. Maybe, the deities above also wanted to hear the soulful voice of Lata didi. So they called her. By the way, I will miss your WhatsApp messages a lot!"

Virat Kohli

The Indian Cricket Team is wearing black armbands today to pay their respects to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. Virat Kohli also posted a tweet sending condolences to the friends and family of Lata Mangeshkar and mourned the loss of the legendary singer.

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family & the loved ones. 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 6, 2022

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma also mourned for Lata Mangeshkar. Today is "a sad sad day for India", wrote the actor in her Instagram post.

Allu Arjun

Pushma famed actor Allu Arjun also reminisced the "Nightingale of India" and said she will live through her songs on his Instagram post.

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukon, Kareena Kapoor

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukon and Kareena Kapoor also paid tribute to the legendary singer on their Instagram stories.

Screen grab of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Deepika Padukon captioned the story "1929- ∞" (infinity sign) to signify that legacy of Lata Mangeshkar will live forever.

Screen grab of Deepika Padukon's Instagram story.

Screengrab of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Twinkle Khanna

Actor turned writer Twinkle Khanna also penned a heartfelt note and shared a rare picture of her father Rajesh Khanna with the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.