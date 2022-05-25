Conan O'Brien's podcasts sold for $150 million

Prolific late-night talk show host Conan O'Brien has just sold his Team Coco podcast brand to Sirius XM, for a reported $150 million.

The flagship podcast 'Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend' has regularly been at the top of the charts on Apple Podcasts, and has featured big name guests like Bob Newhart, Stephen Colbert, and the Obamas.

Regarding the lucrative sale O'Brien commented, "When I started in television my ultimate goal was to work my way up to radio."