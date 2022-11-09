Comedian Jimmy Kimmel to return as Oscars host in 2023

09 November, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 10:37 am

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel to return as Oscars host in 2023

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2023 Oscars ceremony, organisers said on Monday, choosing a veteran emcee for Hollywood's most prestigious showcase a year after actor Will Smith upended the event by slapping presenter Chris Rock.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hopes Kimmel, a popular US comedian who hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018, will help boost slumping TV viewership and bring decorum to the event after Smith's outburst distracted from the evening's honours last year.

"Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honour or a trap," Kimmel said in a statement. "Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no."

The ceremony will be held on 12 March at its longtime home, Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

"Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognize the incredible artists and films of our 95th Oscars," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement.

"His love of movies, live TV expertise, and ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable experience for our millions of viewers worldwide," they said.

