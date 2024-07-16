Coldplay debuts new single in Rome

Splash

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 10:31 am

Related News

Coldplay debuts new single in Rome

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 10:31 am
Coldplay. Photo: Collected
Coldplay. Photo: Collected

Coldplay thrilled fans in Italy by premiering a new song, 'Good Feelings,' at Rome's Stadio Olimpico during their ongoing world tour.

The British band, fronted by vocalist Chris Martin, performed the unreleased track, featuring upbeat lyrics about summer love and dancing to the radio. 

Previously rumoured to be part of their 2021 album, Music of the Spheres, 'Good Feelings' was produced by Max Martin and initially speculated to involve the Chainsmokers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This new rendition, featuring Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, is expected on Coldplay's upcoming tenth album, 'Moon Music,' set for release on 4 October. The album will also include the single 'Feelslikeimfallinginlove,' released last month. Coldplay's world tour started in March 2022 and will conclude in New Zealand on 16 November.

Coldplay / band / Music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

1h | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

New finance minister will change British economy like chess pieces: BBC

New finance minister will change British economy like chess pieces: BBC

8m | Videos
Western weapons allowed Ukraine to attack inside Russia

Western weapons allowed Ukraine to attack inside Russia

12h | Videos
How much did Argentina-Spain receive for winning the title?

How much did Argentina-Spain receive for winning the title?

11h | Videos
Chhatra League allegedly attacks quota reform protesters at JU

Chhatra League allegedly attacks quota reform protesters at JU

14h | Videos