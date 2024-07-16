Coldplay debuts new single in Rome

Coldplay thrilled fans in Italy by premiering a new song, 'Good Feelings,' at Rome's Stadio Olimpico during their ongoing world tour.

The British band, fronted by vocalist Chris Martin, performed the unreleased track, featuring upbeat lyrics about summer love and dancing to the radio.

Previously rumoured to be part of their 2021 album, Music of the Spheres, 'Good Feelings' was produced by Max Martin and initially speculated to involve the Chainsmokers.

This new rendition, featuring Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, is expected on Coldplay's upcoming tenth album, 'Moon Music,' set for release on 4 October. The album will also include the single 'Feelslikeimfallinginlove,' released last month. Coldplay's world tour started in March 2022 and will conclude in New Zealand on 16 November.