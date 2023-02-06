Coke Studio Season Two to drop first track on Valentine's Day

Splash

TBS Report
06 February, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 01:22 pm

Related News

Coke Studio Season Two to drop first track on Valentine's Day

TBS Report
06 February, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 01:22 pm
Coke Studio Season Two to drop first track on Valentine&#039;s Day

Coke Studio Bangla Season Two will release its first track on Valentine's Day, 14 February.

This season will include a total of 10 tracks by more than 20 artists from all over Bangladesh.

Shayan Chowdhury Arnob will be producing the music this time around as well, however, he will be joined by Pritom Hasan, Fuad Almuqtadir, Emon Chowdhury and Shuvo. 

 "For the upcoming season, we are incorporating different musical forms and groups and experimenting a lot.  We have Bangladeshi musicians from other countries with music from around the world while keeping the same spirit as last time. Our fans won't be disappointed and we are hopeful to continue enthralling our audiences with the best music," said Arnob about the upcoming season.

A special screening arrangement is also planned across the country for the audiences for the debut track. More details of the event will be available on the official Facebook page of Coke Studio Bangla.

coke studio / Coke Studio Bangla / Music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Get your partner a lovely present this Valentine's Day

4h | Brands
Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

4h | Brands
Say it with Colours

Say it with Colours

1d | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stage plays are going on in the digital age

Stage plays are going on in the digital age

3h | TBS Stories
Why does all the versatile roles go to Jisan?

Why does all the versatile roles go to Jisan?

3h | TBS Entertainment
ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

20h | TBS Insight
Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Update

Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Update

20h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'