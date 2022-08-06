Coke Studio Bangla’s new song ‘Dokhin Hawa’ courts controversy

Promotional image of Tahsan's appearance on Coke Studio Bangla. Photo: Collected

Coke Studio Bangla just released their latest song titled 'Dokhino Hawa' featuring Madhubanti and Tahsan, on 4 August.

The song is a rearrangement of the timeless classic by S.D. Burman mixed with "Utture Hawa" written by Gousul Alam Shaon.

Video of Dokhino Hawa | Coke Studio Bangla | Season One | Tahsan X Madhubanti

This latest song continues Coke Studio Bangla's pedigree of high quality live music production and composition, except there might be a wrinkle in its authenticity.

Various comment sections across the net have pointed out that Tahsan's verse in the song has a lot in common with not one, but two other songs; Sofia by Clairo and Follow You by Imagine Dragons.