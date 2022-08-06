Coke Studio Bangla’s new song ‘Dokhin Hawa’ courts controversy
Various comment sections across the net have pointed out that Tahsan’s verse in the song has a lot in common with not one, but two other songs; Sofia by Clairo and Follow You by Imagine Dragons
Coke Studio Bangla just released their latest song titled 'Dokhino Hawa' featuring Madhubanti and Tahsan, on 4 August.
The song is a rearrangement of the timeless classic by S.D. Burman mixed with "Utture Hawa" written by Gousul Alam Shaon.
This latest song continues Coke Studio Bangla's pedigree of high quality live music production and composition, except there might be a wrinkle in its authenticity.
