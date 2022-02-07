Coke Studio Bangla starts journey 

Coca-Cola today announced the entry of "Coke Studio Bangla", the Bangladesh edition of Coca-Cola's international music property - Coke Studio.

Coke Studio Bangla celebrates the real magic of traditional Bangla music which will bring together diverse artists of different genre to create extraordinary series of medleys, giving music lovers across the country a unique opportunity to enjoy Coke Studio's signature fusion music.

Coca-Cola has leveraged the universal power and uplift of music to bring people together and Coke Studio is at the center of making these subtle connections of culture and people through music.

The launch of this musical platform was held at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the presence of Coca-Cola fans and guests from the government, media, and renowned artists from the industry. Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for ICT Division and KM Khalid, state minister, Ministry of Cultural Affairs were present at the event as special guests.

At the launch, the Coke Studio Bangla Season 1 theme song "Ekla Cholo" was released. The song was sung by Arnob, BappaMajumdar, Samina Chowdhury, Mumtaz, Kona, Pantho Kanai, Rituraj, Masha, Mizan Nandita, Rubayat, BogaTaleb, Animes Roy and Sheikh Ishtiaq.

Music lovers will be able to enjoy the magical creation of this fusion platform on Coca-Cola Bangladesh's official Facebook page, Youtube channel and Spotify.

Video of Coke Studio Bangla | Ekla Cholo | The Journey Begins

The "Coke Studio Bangla" Season 1 has launched with popular and all-time favorite songs.

Season 1 features a star-studded line up of Bangladeshi legendary musicians such as Momtaz Begum, Bappa Majumdar, Pantha Kanai, Dilshad Nahar Kona, Samina Chowdhury, Mizan along with new promising singers from music industry. To ensure that the audience gets the most enjoyable music experience, popular singer Shayan Chowdhury Arnob has joined the studio as music producer.

On the inauguration of "Coke Studio Bangla", KM Khalid said, "We are a culture and music loving nation. Since the 52's language movement to the liberation war - music has been an important part of our major milestones and historical movements. Bringing "Coke Studio Bangla" for Bangla speaking people from around the globe during the month of Int'l Mother Language Day is a wonderful gesture by Coca-Cola Bangladesh."

The inaugural season of "Coke Studio Bangla" will be aired in mid-February. Season 1 will contain a total of 10 songs with a few additional songs to be launched to celebrate the special festive occasions.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "We are working tirelessly to achieve our dream of Digital Bangladesh and the impact of digital infrastructure is evident in every sector including in the entertainment sector. The launch of "Coke Studio Bangla" on digital platforms is a testament to the 'how' our people are consuming and engaging with content online."

Season 1 of "Coke Studio Bangla" is a accumulation of the magic that exists in the musical world of Bangladesh. The 10 songs of the first season has been composed to reflect the rich musical heritage of the country. It includes the music that can be found among the locals, to the music heard in the hilly terrains and beyond. The special musical fusion that has been created is bound to spellbind the audience into a musical trance.

Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, music producer, Coke Studio Bangla said, "Coke Studio is the embodiment of cultural fusion and soothing mixture of diverse melodies. And being able to join the platform as a music producer is a matter of great pride for me. I believe that our audience will enjoy the unique creation of "Coke Studio Bangla."

Ta Duy Tung, managing director of Coca-Cola Bangladesh said, "We want to create real magic in Bangladesh and make life interesting with wonderful moments for everyone.As we celebrate our 60th year of Coca-Cola in Bangladesh, it's our pleasure to bring "Coke Studio Bangla" for the first time to our extraordinary and culturally richcountry. Like our products, we believe Coke Studio Bangla will be able to refresh the thirst for allmusic lovers."

'Coke Studio Bangla' brings focus on the local music, musicians,industry and the love for Bangla music amongst all the Bangla speaking population across the globe. It is here to unite the people from different cultures and reenergize the music loving souls.