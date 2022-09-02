Coke Studio Bangla Season 1 lands on a perfect crescendo with Hey Samalo

Flashback to 'Nasek Nasek,' the first song that put Bangla music on the world map again. Coke Studio had put their faith in us and we delivered. A lot of people argue 'Nasek Nasek' is not even a Bangla song and fail to remember that the heart of Coke Studio is fusion.

But that debate is now seven months old. Fast Forward to 1 September, Coke Studio Bangla Season 1's last song 'Hey Samalo' has come ashore to bid Coke Studio Bangla goodbye till next season.

A lot of controversy surrounded Arnob's – the curator and producer of Season 1 – choices regarding the project. Arnob not being able to walk out of his comfort zone was insinuated. Claims of copying music too were made. So how can the entire season be summed up?

Prior to 'Nasek Nasek,' a compelling promotional music video named Ekla Cholo Re was aired featuring contemporary musical prodigies of Bangladesh. Momtaz, Kona, Mizan, Bappa Mazumdar, Samina Chowdhury, Animesh Roy, Tahsan, Pantho Kanai, Ripon, Rubayat Rehman, Adit, Armeen Musa, Ritu Raj and many more and, of course, Arnob was there too. This was the lineup and we all know that but no one could pin down when all hands will be on deck.

'Hey Samalo' answers that. Many of the greatest performers, Samina Chowdhury for example, were tucked safely away for the end game. So what should we call it? An ensemble or a choral performance in perfect harmony? Every musician that was originally showcased in the promotional video are all here in 'Hey Samalo.'

The song opens with traditional indigenous wind instruments and the choir enters chanting Hey Samalo repeatedly from behind the front row star performers. Their harmonic performances aside, the real star of the song are the lyrics.

The hook of the song recounts Bangali people's sacrifices and toils at the hands of our oppressors but the resolve today is that no more quarter shall be given to oppression ever again. So, the refrain "Hey Samalo" is being passed down to us, encouraging us to hold strong.

Fusion music does not have a scientific formula to save it every time from falling over. Irrespective of what has been said about Arnob's role as the captain behind Coke Studio Bangla's rudder, through 'Hey Samalo' he has ultimately proven his worth as a consummate musician – more like a music lover. And not to mention each and every other member who shouldered the entire project with fervent passion.