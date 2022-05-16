Coke Studio Bangla drops new song by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob

Coke Studio Bangla has dropped a new song titled "Chiltey Roud" by show curator Shayan Chowdhury Arnob and folk singer Ripon Kumar Sarkar, popularly known as Boga Taleb, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

In the soothing fushion track, Arnob's "Chiltey Roud" is interwoven with rural Bhawaiya song "O ki Ekbar Ashiya", voiced by Ripon (Boga).

"Oki Ekbar Ashiya " was originally written and sung by folk legend Abbasudiin Ahmed.

The transition from Arnob's relaxing tone to Boga's high note voice creates the magical moments of the song.

Video of Chiltey Roud | Coke Studio Bangla | Season One | Arnob X Ripon (Boga)

Coke Studio Bangla's fifth track also implements wide range of musical instruments like its earlier releases.

The track was performed by Jalal Ahmed (bansuri), Saadul Islam (electric guitar), Imran Ahmed (electric guitar), Shuvendu Das Shuvo (acoustic guitar), Faizan Rashid Ahmad (Buno) (bass guitar), Rahin Haider (tenor saxophone), Sayonton Mangsang (bansuri), Hassan Haider Khan (shehnai), Pantho Kanai (drums), Mithun Chakra (percussions), Pradyut Chatterjea (piano), Mubarak Islam (percussion) and Md Ashikul Islam (esraj).

The debut season Coke Studio Bangla has so far delivered enticing fusions with the aid of the mastermind of the show Shayan Chowdhury Arnob and ensemble of talented singers and musicians including Animes Roy, Pantho Kanai, Momtaz Begum, Mizan Rahman, Rituraj Baidya, Nigar Sultana Sumi among others

The other tracks of Coke Studio Bangla are "Nasek Nasek" (Animes Roy, Pantho Kanai), Prarthona (Momotaz and Mizan), Bulbuli (Ritu Raj, Nandita) and Bhober Pagol (Nigar Sumi and Jalali Set).

Coke Studio Bangla is produced by Grey Advertising Bangladesh, with Syed Gousul Alam Shaon being the creative producer of the show.