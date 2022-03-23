Coke Studio Bangla to drop second song this month

Coke Studio Bangla released a promo for their second song on their Facebook page on Saturday. The song is set to release later this month.

The first track of Coke Studio Bangla Season one, Nasek Nasek, was released on 23 February during a Facebook Live, hosted by popular singer-actor Tahsan, from the official page of Coke Studio Bangla and on its YouTube channel.

Coke Studio Bangla intends to highlight the rich musical heritage of the country and present its audience with fusion of various genres of music.

The first season is directed by popular singer-composer Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, and will release a total of 10 songs throughout the year.