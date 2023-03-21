Coke Studio Bangla: Of controversies, commentaries and connections

After a long wait, Coke Studio Bangla finally came to Bangladesh taking us all on a musical journey. While at times the songs resonated with the audience, there were instances which left a sour taste in the viewers' mouths. Over the course of a year, the show also sparked numerous discussions. We take a look at the three most discussed songs from the show so far.

"Nasek Nasek"

Coke Studio Bangla kicked off its musical journey with the track "Nasek Nasek". The song went viral all over the country and the phrase " Nasek Nasek", which translates to "dance dance", was at the tip of everyone's tongue.

The song was released in the month of February and in light of the language movement, it featured a Hajong song to celebrate the linguistic diversity of the country. Hajong artist Animes Roy was paired with artist Pantho Kannai, who later sang his rendition of the legendary Folk Ballad "Dol Dol Doloni" written by Abdul Latif.

Right before the song's release Coke Studio Bangla faced a backlash regarding the proper representation of diversity in music in our country. But the release of " Nasek Nasek" brushed off all the criticism.

"Shob Lokey koy"

This particular song was another success for the Coke Studio team. "Shob Lokey Koy'' was a mystical song celebrating love and humanity.

The first part of the song was a beautiful rendition of Fakir Lalon Shai's song and later was fused with "Kabira Ek Hai" which was written by Kabir Das. The two amazing vocals of Kaniz Khandaker Mitu and Murshidabadi from completely different genres did justice to the legendary folk song.

The collaboration between the artist transfixed listeners and the song was praised all around, gaining 11 million views on Youtube.

"Nahubo"

This newly released song was a celebration of the youth. It was a song of rebellion and breaking away from stereotypes.

The song brought back one of the most popular stars of Coke Studio Bangla Animes Roy. He was joined by a rap artist from Chattogram popularly known as " Daughter of Costal."

This particular song faced a lot of backlash due to the language used in the song. Both artists sang in their respective native languages and failed to connect with the audiences, according to some commenters.

These songs can be shown as the summary of Coke Studio Bangla's journey so far. At times it was successful in creating waves with excellent music, other times they failed to live up to their audience's expectations.