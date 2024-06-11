Coca-Cola removes ad from YouTube channel after facing backlash

TBS Report
11 June, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 03:19 pm

Coca-Cola removes ad from YouTube channel after facing backlash

TBS Report
11 June, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 03:19 pm
Screengrab from the ad.
Screengrab from the ad.

Coca-Cola Bangladesh has removed their recent advertisement from their YouTube channel after facing backlash on social media platforms. 

The advertisement showed that Coca-Cola is not an Israeli product, pointing out that it has been enjoyed for 138 years by people in 190 nations, including Bangladesh. 

Earlier the actor in the advertisement Saraf Ahmed Zibon said he was always against any form of human rights violation, the Coca-Cola ad is part of my professional life.

His statement further enraged his fans online. 

One of the comments from his post reads, "You wouldn't have suffered much if you didn't choose this ad in a time like this."

"Coca-Cola has a factory in Palestine, whether it is occupied by Palestine, whether there is a violation of international law - surely such facts should have been verified before advertising," reads another comment. 

