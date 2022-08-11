Cobra Kai season 5 premiere date announced

Cult hit series 'Cobra Kai' is set to return this year on 9 September, with the premiere of Season 5.

The next season of the hit Netflix martial arts drama 'Cobra Kai' will also feature the return of the villain from Karate Kid 3, Mike Barnes played by Sean Kanan.

The Season 5 announcement comes as a mild surprise since the show usually returns around the New Year. The production has released ten new images from the upcoming season and is doing the rounds on social media.