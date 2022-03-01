Chucky: Season 2 to be released later this year

The creator of the Child's Play franchise - Don Mancini, recently unveiled a teaser poster for the season 2 of the series 'Chucky'. Mancini uploaded the poster on his Twitter.

Although there is no definitive news whether season 2 is already in the works or has concluded shooting, Collider reports - according to speculation - the second season might be out in October. However, the release date has not been confirmed as of yet.

Some familiar faces and voices may return - such as Brad Douriff, Jeniffer Tilly, Alex Vincent and a few more.

Child's Play franchise has been one of the most popular American horror slasher media franchises since the 1980s. 'Chucky' season 1 was praised by fans and critics.