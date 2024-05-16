Chris Hemsworth-starrer 'Furiosa' gets 7-minute standing ovation at Cannes

(From L) Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor-Joy and George Miller arrive for the screening of the film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Photo: AFP/Hindustan Times

George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga got a rapturous response after its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

As per a new report by The Hollywood Reporter, the fifth installment in the action franchise received a 7-minute long standing ovation at the Grand Lumiere Theatre. Cast members Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and director George Miller were present at the occasion.

The report said Furiosa was greeted at Cannes with much enthusiasm and love, as both Chris and Anya greeted fans outside the theatre and obliged them with selfies.

For the occasion, Anya chose a stunning champagne-colored Dior ball gown paired with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Meanwhile, Chris opted for black trousers and a white jacket and shirt without tie (which is a dress code violation at Cannes). After the premiere, the three of them rose and were seen smiling and embracing each other. Baz Luhrmann, director of Elvis, who was also in the audience, hugged George Miller.

Furiosa has Anya take over the role played by Charlize Theron in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road. Chris plays a demented warlord in the action spectacle. It is set a decade before the 2015 release.

The official synopsis of the film, as per the Cannes Film Festival website, reads: "As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

Mad Max: Fury Road had also opened to wide acclaim in 2015 and ended up winning 6 Oscars, including Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design.