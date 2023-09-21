Chris Evans hints at retirement from acting

Hindustan Times
21 September, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 10:33 am

Chris Evans hints at retirement from acting

Hindustan Times
21 September, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 10:33 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Hollywood star Chris Evans, who is best known for Captain America, hinted at retirement from acting. In a new interview with GQ, the actor revealed that he has not filmed for a day in 2023 so far and does not intend to anytime soon. 

When asked whether he would return for another Marvel movie, Chris said that he would love to do it although he plans to 'just maybe act a little bit less' in the future. 

In an interview with GQ, when Chris was asked whether he would ever go back to Marvel, he said, "Yeah, maybe. I'll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience. But I'm also very precious with it. It's something that I am very proud of. And like I said, sometimes I can't believe it even happened. And I wouldn't want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn't live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn't connected to that original thing. So, no time soon. And ultimately I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life. I have a lot of other interests. Look, by no means have I climbed any sort of a mountain in this field. I have no Oscars and I'm not lumped with other names that are at the top of the mountain in any way. But I also feel very satisfied."

 

